Class XII student stabs teacher

Mohali, Chandigarh 24
A student of Class XII at Government Senior Secondary School, Khijrabad, and his brother have been booked for attacking a teacher with a sharp weapon. The teacher, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Dhanas, received four stitches on the head. He has been admitted to the Kharar Civil Hospital.
Attacked during morning assembly
The teacher had reportedly reprimanded the student on December 21. Next day, the student and his brothers attacked him with sharp weapons in the school at 10 am during the morning assembly. When other teachers rushed for Sarabjit’s help, the assailants fled the scene.
The district president of the Government Teachers Union, Surjit Singh; and general secretary Ravinder Singh condemned the attack and demanded stringent action against the assailants. The school authorities have demanded that the police should ensure the safety of the teachers by nabbing the suspects.
The Block Majri police have booked the student and his brother under Sections 332, 353, 186, 506 and 34 of the IPC.
