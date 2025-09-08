DT
Home / Chandigarh / Classes in Mohali schools to restart on September 9

Classes in Mohali schools to restart on September 9

School heads asked to call teaching and non-teaching staff on September 8 to ensure a thorough cleaning, fogging and sanitisation of the premises
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
All schools in the district, which have been closed since August 27 due to waterlogging and flood-like conditions, will reopen from September 9, said Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Komal Mittal today.

She directed all school heads to call their teaching and non-teaching staff on September 8 to ensure a thorough cleaning, fogging and sanitisation of the premises. For this purpose, schools may seek assistance from Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.

The school heads have also been asked to inspect their buildings. In case any structure is found unsafe, it should be immediately reported to the administration so that a structural safety inspection can be carried out by the department concerned. All schools found structurally safe will resume normal classes from September 9.

PSEB exams rescheduled

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X and XII supplementary examinations and Open School (Block-II) exams scheduled for August 27, 28 and 29 will now be held on September 9, 10 and 11 at pre-scheduled time and venue.

