Chandigarh: Classical singer casts a spell at Art Festival

Chandigarh, December 14
Classical singer Purabi Barua cast a spell with her melodious voice on the sixth day of the Contemporary Art Festival being organised by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation at a school in Sector 27 here.
Events today
- On the last day of the programme on Thursday, a play, “First Teacher”, starring famous theatre artiste Chakresh Kumar, will be staged. A performance by singer Poonam Rajput will precede the play.
The hall resounded with applause from the audience on each of her songs. Apart from being a classical singer, Purabi is a teacher by profession. In her career spanning 35 years, she has performed across the country. She learnt classical music from Naseer Ahmed Khan and Dr Krishna Bisht of Delhi Gharana.
The programme was followed by an event wherein the father-son duo of Rahul and Bharat Gupta gave a scintillating Bharatnatyam performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...