Chandigarh: Classical singer casts a spell at Art Festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Classical singer Purabi Barua cast a spell with her melodious voice on the sixth day of the Contemporary Art Festival being organised by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation at a school in Sector 27 here.

Events today On the last day of the programme on Thursday, a play, “First Teacher”, starring famous theatre artiste Chakresh Kumar, will be staged. A performance by singer Poonam Rajput will precede the play.

The hall resounded with applause from the audience on each of her songs. Apart from being a classical singer, Purabi is a teacher by profession. In her career spanning 35 years, she has performed across the country. She learnt classical music from Naseer Ahmed Khan and Dr Krishna Bisht of Delhi Gharana.

The programme was followed by an event wherein the father-son duo of Rahul and Bharat Gupta gave a scintillating Bharatnatyam performance.