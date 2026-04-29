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Home / Chandigarh / Cleaner dies as trucks collide near Sirhind

Cleaner dies as trucks collide near Sirhind

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:01 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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A cleaner was killed after a canter rammed into another vehicle that had allegedly applied sudden brakes on the GT Road near Sirhind town.

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According to the police, canter driver Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, said he was returning from Ludhiana along with cleaner Harjeet Singh when the incident occurred.

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A canter moving ahead of them reportedly braked abruptly and stopped in the middle of the road. As a result, their vehicle collided with the canter ahead, critically injuring Harjeet Singh. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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