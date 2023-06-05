Cleaning of Sukhna choe begins

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

The Punjab Irrigation Department has initiated the cleaning work of Sukhna choe near Baltana ahead of the monsoon season. Officials said earth moving machines and manual labour has been employed which started the cleaning work after measuring the depth and breadth of the choe in the area. During the rainy season, the choe is innundated with excess water released from the Sukhna Lake gates and passes through the thick residential area in Baltana. The Irrigation Department undertakes the cleaning of the choe every year before the monsoon season, officials said. This year also the cleaning work of Sukhna choe and other areas would be completed before June 30. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa visited the area. He instructed the Irrigation Department and the Municipal Council officials to identify the structures which are obstructing the flow of water in the choe.

Besides residential societies, police post, marriage palaces, municipal park, dairies and cremation ground are situated near the choe.

On May 31, the Budha Nala and Ghaggar rivers affairs committee held a meeting at Mubarakpur to discuss various aspects related to the pollution of river water. Committee chairman Daljit Singh Bhola issued instructions to various officials to preserve the deteriorating water of Ghaggar.

The committee has been formed to curb the pollution of Budha Nala and Ghaggar and take steps in this direction.