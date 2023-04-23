Cleanliness, anti-plastic events mark Earth Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

With the aim of connecting the masses with the “Mother Earth” through cleanliness and anti-plastic drives, the Municipal Corporation today celebrated International Mother Earth Day with residents of the City Beautiful.

The MC organised a special cleanliness drive in parts of the city, besides its routine cleaning process. Cloth bags and badges were distributed among local residents.

Awareness campaigns were organised to sensitise people against use of single-use plastic. Stickers carrying the message of “plastic waste ban” were put up at shops in Sector 17 and other areas.

Teams of the Municipal Corporation, presidents and other office-bearers of resident welfare associations, market welfare associations and Swachhata Warrior Moms lauded the efforts of shopkeepers, who are taking measures to avoid use of single-use plastic and offering discounts to customers for bringing cloth bags, and presented them with flowers.

The MC teams also distributed cloth bags, which are made by the city-based self-help groups, among customers.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MC, said one of the best ways to connect with the earth was through cleanliness. She said people should go on a walk with a trash bag and pick any type of plastic they find on the way. She said the government had launched a series of programmes to save Earth from deforestation and to save water by inculcating in students the spirit of love for nature.