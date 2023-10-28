Cleanliness drive conducted

DC Montessori (Smart), Mani Majra

The school conducted a cleanliness drive to support the Swachh Bharat initiative. The event aimed at raising awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among students, staff and the local community.

Brookfield Int’l, Mohali

An inter-house Rangoli-making competition was organised at the school. Students of grade 6 to 8 showcased their artistic talent by using different tools to make patterns such as bangles and captivating designs such as swastikas, peacocks, flowers, etc.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

The school participated in a programme, ‘Khadi Mahotsav’. Students of grade 6 to 8 wrote essays depicting the importance of khadi and its history. Grade 10 and 12 students participated in an elocution competition and expressed their feelings about the fabric of the nation and its future. Students from grades 6 to 12, along with their teachers, participated in a quiz based on khadi. Principal Pamila Kaur lauded the efforts put in by the students.

GP Public High School, Baltana

The school celebrated its annual function with great pomp and enthusiasm. The theme, “Abhivyakti” (expression), was presented meticulously through spectacular performances in the form of a cultural programme. The students took part in various activities, including singing, GP Band (instrumental show) performance, role play, melody act, puppet dance and bhangra.

#Bharat #Mohali