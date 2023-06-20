Cleanliness drive held in Panchkula’s Sector 19

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 19

The Municipal Corporation conducted a cleanliness drive in Sector 19 today.

The Chief Sanitary Inspector, Avinash Singla, reported that the primary objective of the drive was to address the accumulation of horticulture waste in Sector 19. The team pruned trees and cut grass near the level crossing. Debris was removed from the curve channel to ensure an unobstructed flow of water.

Singla also highlighted the plantation of 1,200 saplings in the park adjacent to the flyover. As part of the drive, the team cleaned the road from house number 1 to the flyover chowk, including the area from the community centre to the level crossing. The ground behind the primary school was also cleaned. The team pruned trees near Nagar Kheda. At the market in front of the flyover, the grass was trimmed and garbage removed.

The MC has established a helpline, 9696120120, through which residents can lodge complaints. The helpline also accepts complaints via WhatsApp.