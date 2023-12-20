Cleanliness drive: Panchkula MC gets 250 complaints

Panchkula, December 19
Just days after the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) launched a helpline number (9696120120) on which city residents could send photos of garbage to have it lifted, the civic body has been inundated with plaints. The MC received over 250 complaints in just two days. It has also been swamped with complaints of faulty street lights and broken tiles. Officials said they have been trying to resolve each complaint within two hours.
