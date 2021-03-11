Cleanliness fortnight campaign: Panchkula Ward No. 5 adjudged best

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has announced Ward No. 5, led by councillor Jai Kaushik, here as the best ward during the cleanliness fortnight campaign, which concluded on August 15. Ward number 10 and 13 got the second and third prizes, respectively.

MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh announced the awards. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal honoured the councillors of the winning wards and congratulated nodal officers and sanitation workers concerned.

He said a lot of debris was lifted from the city during the cleanliness drive. He announced that such cleanliness fortnight campaign would be run again in each ward for at least two to three days after some time. “It is not possible to maintain cleanliness in the city without the cooperation of people. If we keep our surroundings clean, then our locality, our sector and our city will remain clean,” he said.

Ward No. 5 councillor Kaushik, Ward No. 10 councillor Gurmel Kaur and Ward No. 13 councillor Sunit Singla appealed to other councillors to keep their wards clean, beautiful and green. They expressed their gratitude to Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, sanitation workers of the ward and other officials.

Goyal said all ward councillors would also be given certificates for their cooperation in the cleanliness fortnight. Commissioner Dharamvir Singh congratulated nodal officers Vijay Goel, Vikas Kaushik, Jaswant Singh, Pramod Kumar, Sumit Malik and overall nodal officer Deepak Sura, apart from the councillors.

