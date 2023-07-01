Clear blocked drains in Zirakpur, officials told

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 30

The Mohali administration officials today took stock of the deteriorating civic amenities such as clogged drains and sewage lines, resulting in traffic chaos with the onset of the monsoon season.

Most parts of Zirakpur faced waterlogging problems with roads and streets submerged in knee-deep water.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta held a meeting with the officials of GMR, a road construction company, the Municipal Council and the Traffic Police. Gupta asked the officials to start the work of clearing blocked drains.

Considering the problem of waterlogging at the Patiala chowk, Gupta instructed the contractor to make the chambers at the road level so that the rainwater could be drained properly.