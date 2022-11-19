Clear Jhuriwala site immediately: Mayor

Panchkula, November 18
Two days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a penalty of Rs 9 crore for dumping garbage at the Jhuriwala site, a forest area, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today directed officials to vacate the site by disposing of the garbage with immediate effect.
The Mayor’s direction came after he visited the dumping site. He said Pooja Consultation Company has to process the garbage completely under the contract. He said heaps of garbage were not allowed to come up at the site under any circumstances.
Goyal said according to the rules, garbage had to be processed from the very first day itself after collecting it from houses.
The Mayor has sought a reply on the matter from MC officials.
He said such negligence would not be tolerated. He said besides, the plant was ordered to run for 24 hours to finish the garbage at the earliest.
The Mayor was assured by the representatives of the company that the garbage would be picked up from here in a month.
XEN Sumit Malik, SDO Rajesh Chandel, councillors Suneet Singla and Suresh Verma were also present during the Mayor’s visit to the dumping site.
