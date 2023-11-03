Clear markets of encroachments: Mitra to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

A day after Chandigarh Tribune carried a report on encroachments in corridors and parking lots in the city markets, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today directed officials to remove unauthorised encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors.

“To ensure free flow of traffic and pedestrian movement, a strict action should be taken against unauthorised vendors who occupy roads and parking spaces at busy markets in the city. Any sort of encroachment by shopkeepers in the markets, roads or parking space be removed immediately to avoid traffic congestion as well as to ensure free movement for emergency service vehicles,” Mitra told officials during a meeting at the Sector 17 fire station today.

She directed officials to take necessary measures to ensure that firefighting vehicles and personnel reach the emergency spot within the shortest time so as to minimise the loss and damage to life and property.

The MC chief directed the Chief Fire Officer to write to the SSP (Traffic & Security) to earmark a dedicated road/lane for obstruction-free movement of emergency response vehicles at Patel Market in Sector 15, Sector 17 Plaza, Sadar/Palika Bazaar in Sector 19, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Grain Market in Sector 26, Elante Mall, Mani Majra main market and densely populated, vulnerable and congested areas of the city. She also directed a WhatsApp group be created for close coordination between officers and duty officials. The latter can also post photographs and videos of their work on the WhatsApp group.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who was also present in the meeting, directed all station fire officers to ensure regular inspection of busy markets, cracker sites and vulnerable areas.