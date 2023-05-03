Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 2

The UT Administration has issued a demand notice to the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) for Rs 1.75 crore in dues against Officers’ Apartment at Hotel Parkview.

In the notice, the office of the UT Assistant Controller (Finance and Accounts) Rents, UT, has demanded dues on the account of lease money of rooms in Hotel Parkview. The amount has not been paid for the past five years.

According to the demand notice, the UT had placed 24 apartments (1301 to 1324) at the disposal of CITCO in 1984-85 for the establishment of Chandigarh Yatri Niwas (now Hotel Parkview) so as to provide accommodation facilities to the middle-income group tourists visiting Chandigarh. As per the agreement, CITCO had to pay Rs 1,000 per apartment per annum as lease money to the administration. CITCO converted these apartments into rooms of Hotel Parkview in 1986.

The administration further allotted 24 more apartments (1325 to 1348) to CITCO in 2002 on the same rate and terms and conditions.

On August 19, 2014, the House Allotment Committee of the UT Administration further placed 48 Officers’ Apartment (1201 to 1248) at the disposal of the Managing Director, CITCO, for expansion of Hotel Parkview. The licence fee of Rs 1,500 per month was to be charged for each apartment.

In all, three sets of apartments, comprising 24 + 24 + 48 flats, were allotted to CITCO at Sector 24. Of the three, CITCO merged and converted apartments of two sets (Block B) — 24 + 24 — into hotel rooms, but failed to convert the 48 remaining apartments (Block A) into rooms. Since 2014, these apartments are lying abandoned.

Further, the administration increased the licence fee of the first two sets of apartments from 1,000 to Rs 1,500 with a 5% annual increase in 2018.

According to the demand notice, a total amount of Rs 91.15 lakh in form of licence fee was pending against Block A apartments (1201-1248) since allotment. Similarly, Rs 89.08 lakh was pending against Block B apartments (1301-1348). A total of Rs 1.80 crore was pending against both blocks. However, CITCO paid Rs 92.84 lakh up to April 30, 2023.

An official said a total Rs 1.75 crore was pending against Hotel Parkview, of which Rs 82.47 lakh was in shape of interest.

A CITCO official said they would clear the dues of administration. The demand notice further stated the outstanding amount should be deposited immediately without further delay.

Rs 1.80 cr pending (up to April ’23)

Rs 91.15L as licence fee against Block A (1201-1248)

Rs 89.08L against Block B apartments (1301-1348)

Rs 92.84L paid by CITCO up to April 30, 2023

Rs 1.75 cr CITCO currently owes (including Rs 82.47L interest)

Meant for use as Chandigarh Yatri Niwas