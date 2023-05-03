 Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice : The Tribune India

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Hotel Parkview Officers’ Apartment lease money not paid for 5 years

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

The UT Administration has issued a demand notice to the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) for Rs 1.75 crore in dues against Officers’ Apartment at Hotel Parkview.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 2

The UT Administration has issued a demand notice to the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) for Rs 1.75 crore in dues against Officers’ Apartment at Hotel Parkview.

In the notice, the office of the UT Assistant Controller (Finance and Accounts) Rents, UT, has demanded dues on the account of lease money of rooms in Hotel Parkview. The amount has not been paid for the past five years.

According to the demand notice, the UT had placed 24 apartments (1301 to 1324) at the disposal of CITCO in 1984-85 for the establishment of Chandigarh Yatri Niwas (now Hotel Parkview) so as to provide accommodation facilities to the middle-income group tourists visiting Chandigarh. As per the agreement, CITCO had to pay Rs 1,000 per apartment per annum as lease money to the administration. CITCO converted these apartments into rooms of Hotel Parkview in 1986.

The administration further allotted 24 more apartments (1325 to 1348) to CITCO in 2002 on the same rate and terms and conditions.

On August 19, 2014, the House Allotment Committee of the UT Administration further placed 48 Officers’ Apartment (1201 to 1248) at the disposal of the Managing Director, CITCO, for expansion of Hotel Parkview. The licence fee of Rs 1,500 per month was to be charged for each apartment.

In all, three sets of apartments, comprising 24 + 24 + 48 flats, were allotted to CITCO at Sector 24. Of the three, CITCO merged and converted apartments of two sets (Block B) — 24 + 24 — into hotel rooms, but failed to convert the 48 remaining apartments (Block A) into rooms. Since 2014, these apartments are lying abandoned.

Further, the administration increased the licence fee of the first two sets of apartments from 1,000 to Rs 1,500 with a 5% annual increase in 2018.

According to the demand notice, a total amount of Rs 91.15 lakh in form of licence fee was pending against Block A apartments (1201-1248) since allotment. Similarly, Rs 89.08 lakh was pending against Block B apartments (1301-1348). A total of Rs 1.80 crore was pending against both blocks. However, CITCO paid Rs 92.84 lakh up to April 30, 2023.

An official said a total Rs 1.75 crore was pending against Hotel Parkview, of which Rs 82.47 lakh was in shape of interest.

A CITCO official said they would clear the dues of administration. The demand notice further stated the outstanding amount should be deposited immediately without further delay.

Rs 1.80 cr pending (up to April ’23)

  • Rs 91.15L as licence fee against Block A (1201-1248)
  • Rs 89.08L against Block B apartments (1301-1348)
  • Rs 92.84L paid by CITCO up to April 30, 2023
  • Rs 1.75 cr CITCO currently owes (including Rs 82.47L interest)

Meant for use as Chandigarh Yatri Niwas

  • In 1984-85, UT gave CITCO 24 apartments (1301 to 1324) to set up Yatri Niwas (now Hotel Parkview) for accommodation to middle-income group tourists
  • In 2002, UT further allots 24 apartments (1325 to 1348) to CITCO; Rs 1,000 per apartment per annum was to be paid as lease money to UT for both sets of apartments
  • In 2014, UT again gives CITCO 48 apartments (1201 to 1248) for hotel expansion; Rs 1,500 per month was to be charged as licence fee for each apartment
  • Of 3 sets of apartments, CITCO merged and converted apartments of two sets (24+24) into hotel rooms, but failed to convert remaining 48; since 2014, these have been lying abandoned

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

3
Punjab

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

4
Trending

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

5
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

6
Nation

Single mother wins case to get father's name removed from son's passport

7
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'

8
Nation

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

9
Delhi

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

interim protection in defamation case declined

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Land Acquisition: Patwari among 8 land in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net over multi-crore compensation fraud

2,800 Go First flyers’ travel plans go for toss

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Body stuffed in delivery bag found in Najafgarh drain

Partition Museum set for inauguration on May 18

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Property fraud victim gets justice

Civil Surgeon’s office staff in upbeat mood

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara