Clear skies ahead in Tricity as monsoon bids goodbye

A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) formally announced the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Tricity witnessed warm and dry conditions with clear skies prevailing across the region on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35.6°C, about 3.7°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.3°C, slightly higher than usual. Relative humidity ranged between 90 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent by evening. No rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours

In Mohali, the mercury touched 34.3°C with a minimum of 25.8°C, while Panchkula reported a maximum of 33.6°C and minimum of 24.3°C, both stations recording dry weather.

With the withdrawal of monsoon, the region is set to enter a prolonged dry spell through the end of September.

Forecast for coming days

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 36-37°C, minimum temperatures around 25°C.

Chandigarh has recorded 1,071.2 mm rainfall this monsoon season (June 1 to September 25), which is 27.1 per cent above normal. Mohali and Panchkula too reported normal seasonal rainfall, ensuring adequate recharge of groundwater and reservoirs.