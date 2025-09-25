DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Clear skies ahead in Tricity as monsoon bids goodbye

Clear skies ahead in Tricity as monsoon bids goodbye

Chandigarh records 35.6°C, dry spell to continue

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 PM Sep 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tricity witnessed warm and dry conditions with clear skies prevailing across the region on Thursday. Tribune File
Advertisement

A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) formally announced the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Tricity witnessed warm and dry conditions with clear skies prevailing across the region on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35.6°C, about 3.7°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.3°C, slightly higher than usual. Relative humidity ranged between 90 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent by evening. No rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours

In Mohali, the mercury touched 34.3°C with a minimum of 25.8°C, while Panchkula reported a maximum of 33.6°C and minimum of 24.3°C, both stations recording dry weather.

Advertisement

With the withdrawal of monsoon, the region is set to enter a prolonged dry spell through the end of September.

Forecast for coming days

Advertisement

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 36-37°C, minimum temperatures around 25°C.

Chandigarh has recorded 1,071.2 mm rainfall this monsoon season (June 1 to September 25), which is 27.1 per cent above normal. Mohali and Panchkula too reported normal seasonal rainfall, ensuring adequate recharge of groundwater and reservoirs.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts