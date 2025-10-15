Clear sky, mild warmth mark Tricity weather

Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula experienced a dry and clear Tuesday with moderate temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 32.3°C, while the minimum settled at 17.8°C. Relative humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 48 per cent, indicating mild morning moisture that eased as the day progressed.

In Mohali, the day’s high stood at 31.7°C and the minimum at 20.6°C, while Panchkula saw conditions similar to Chandigarh with temperatures hovering around 31-32°C during the day and dipping to about 18-19°C at night. No rainfall was recorded anywhere in the Tricity.

The weather department said the conditions remained dry across Punjab and Haryana, with no major change in temperatures from the previous day. The highest temperature in Punjab was 34.9°C in Bathinda, while Haryana’s maximum reached 33.4°C at Mewat.

For the coming days, the forecast indicates mainly clear skies till October 19, with maximum temperatures expected around 31-32°C and minimums between 19-20°C. The ongoing dry spell is likely to continue, keeping days warm and evenings comfortably cool.