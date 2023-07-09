Close shave for 5 as SUV hits car in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 8

Four girls travelling in a cab and its driver had a narrow escape after a speeding SUV hit their vehicle in the Phase 3B2 market area this afternoon.

The occupants of the car received minor injuries in the mishap at the light points that took place near Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan.

Eyewitnesses said the traffic lights were not functioning when the accident took place. The SUV driver fled the spot after the accident, but a Punjab registration plate of the vehicle was left behind.