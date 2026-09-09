Close shave for driver as car falls into rainwater pool in Peermuchalla

An SUV driver had a narrow escape when his vehicle veered off the road and fell into a rainwater pool in Peermuchalla a day ago.

The SUV kept floating in the stagnant pool of water for some time, with the driver trapped inside. Passers-by gathered at the spot and called the police, after which a crane was requisitioned to pull out the damaged vehicle.

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Locals helped the visibly shaken youth to come out of the car. In his statement to the police, the car driver said stray cattle came onto the road and, in an attempt to avoid a collision, he lost control of the vehicle.