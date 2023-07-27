Close shave for family as tree falls on car in Phase 4

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 26

A tree fell on a moving car near a gurdwara in Phase 4 here after rain on Tuesday evening.

A family of four in the car had a miraculous escape as only windshield and front portion of the car was damaged. The huge tree split vertically and fell on the road after the rain.

Residents and councillors have demanded that dead and dried-up trees should be identified and removed at the earliest to prevent any untoward incident. “Tall and huge trees pose a serious threat to life and property and need to be pruned before monsoon,” they said.

