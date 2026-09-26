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Home / Chandigarh / Close shave for family of 10 as tree falls on moving car

Close shave for family of 10 as tree falls on moving car

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The accident also resulted in long queues of vehicles on the road.
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Ten members of a family had a narrow escape when a large old banyan tree suddenly fell on their moving car near the railway crossing in Sirhind on Friday.

The family members including Gurpreet Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Sonawanti and Jaswinder Kaur, residents of Kangar village in Mansa district, were returning home from Kiratpur Sahib.

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According to the information, the incident happend when their car reached near the Sirhind railway crossing. A tipper trucks passing through the area got entangled in the roadside banyan tree. While the tipper’s driver was reportedly trying to free the vehicle, the tree was uprooted and fell directly onto the car passing underneath it. Hearing the cries, locals and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The car was pulled out by a JCB machine. All the 10 occupants were safely rescued.

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The accident also resulted in long queues of vehicles on the road. The movement was restoted after the tree and vehicle were removed.

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