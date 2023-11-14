Close shave for officer, bullet lands in bedroom

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

A Punjab-cadre IAS officer had a narrow escape when a bullet landed in his bedroom at Sector 24 last night.

The 2009 batch officer, Varinder Kumar Sharma, was present in the bedroom when the bullet pierced through the window around 11.10 pm. No one was injured in the incident.

Sharma, who is posted as MD, Punjab Health Systems Corporation, while speaking to the media, said he had no enmity with anyone and the incident could be the result of a celebratory firing on Diwali.

The police were informed about the incident. A team reached the spot and started investigation. Sources said the incident was being investigated from various angles.

“Either some miscreant opened fire at the house or probably, some gunman deputed in the area fired a shot from his service revolver during the Diwali celebrations,” said the sources.

A part of the fired bullet recovered from the room indicates it might be fired from a .32 or .38-bore weapon. The area has a number of government houses of various bureaucrats and judicial officers.

The police have registered a case under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and 336 of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scrutinised.

Meanwhile, the police collected the details of security personnel posted in the area.