Close shave for passengers as train starts abruptly

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has booked the loco pilot of the Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi train for attempt to murder after 10 passengers fell on the platform while boarding the train here last morning.

Victims stated that the train started off abruptly after arriving late. Passengers claimed that the train jerked ahead and stopped after going some distance. As the passengers started falling on the platform, those inside the train pulled the chain after which it came to a halt.

Passengers in the C-6 coach said it was a scary experience as many were yet to board the train and it started moving abruptly after the first siren. In one case, the husband boarded the train but his wife and toddler were caught in the melee outside.

A victim, Pooja Rathore, said, “I was worried about my child. It was my first time and I am really scared. The luggage of some passengers fell and was left out on the platform.”

Narrating the incident, an elderly woman passenger said it was for the first time she had witnessed such an incident here. It was very important to know why the incident took place so that such accidents did not happen again.

A Panchkula resident and a passenger said, “Definitely, there was a lapse in passenger safety. It needs to be investigated and addressed properly.”

Railway authorities have initiated an inquiry. The CCTV footage of the incident is being reviewed. Officials said all due procedure were followed by the loco pilot as well as the guard.

Railway officials said the scheduled time of train arrival at the platform was 6:45 am and departure 6:53 am.

On a statement of victim Surendra Bhardwaj, a case under Sections 109, 125, 198, 199, 281, 3 (5) of the BNS and 154 of the Railway Act was registered by the GRP today.