Close shave for Sec 32 pharmacy owner, staff as two masked men fire gunshots

Panic gripped the crowded Sector 32 market, when two masked men riding a scooter allegedly fired gunshots outside a chemist shop, Sewak Pharmacy, late on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The two unidentified men came on a white Activa, which was without a number plate, and allegedly fired two shots. The incident occurred around 9.32 pm. There was no casualty. While one shot hit the ground before hitting the cash counter of the shop, the other was fired into the air. Soon after committing the crime, the shooters sped away towards a residential area and managed to escape.

Advertisement

A cartridge was recovered from the spot, while cops were searching for the other till the filing of this report.

Advertisement

“I was standing at the counter when two masked men came and fired shots without any warning. All employees were present at the shop when the shots were fired. Luckily, one of the bullets hit the counter at the entrance of the shop,” said Tanishq Luthra, one of the three owners of the shop. The other two owners Dushyant and Iqbal were not there.

Police sources said CCTV footage of the area showed two persons on an Activa scooter firing gunshots and escaping.

Advertisement

“The PCR received a call regarding the incident at 9.32 pm. Following this, teams from the Sector 34 police station, along with the District Crime Cell and Crime Branch, rushed to the spot,” cops investigating the matter.

The motive behind the incident remained unclear as the shop owners denied receiving any threat call or extortion demand, police sources said.

Cops have initiated a probe and are scrutinising CCTV footage from the nearby areas. A CFSL team also reached the spot.