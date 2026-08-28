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Home / Chandigarh / Clouds play hide-&-seek with Chandigarh Tricity residents; mercury rises

Clouds play hide-&-seek with Chandigarh Tricity residents; mercury rises

No weather warning till September 2

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:05 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Clouds and sunshine continued to play hide-and-seek over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, with scattered drizzle reported from some pockets even as no measurable rainfall was recorded at the IMD stations in the Tricity either during the day or in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am.

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The Chandigarh observatory recorded nil rainfall during both observation periods. The Mohali and Panchkula automatic weather stations (AWSs) also recorded 0 mm rainfall during the day.

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Chandigarh’s maximum temperature climbed 0.9°C from Wednesday to 35.9°C, remaining 2.2°C above normal. The minimum also rose by 1°C to 25.4°C, though it remained 0.6°C below normal.

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Mohali recorded a maximum of 35.4°C, up 1°C from the previous day, while the minimum rose 0.5°C to 27.6°C. Panchkula’s maximum temperature increased 0.4°C to 33.8°C, while the minimum rose 0.2°C to 26.3°C.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures increased in all three cities, although the rise in Chandigarh was more pronounced.

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Chandigarh continued to experience high humidity. The maximum relative humidity was 94% and the minimum 66%.

The IMD forecast isolated rain activity for Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana through September 2. For the Tricity, isolated rain/thunderstorm activity is forecast from August 28 to September 1, with maximum temperatures expected at 36°C on August 28, 37°C on August 29, 36°C on August 30, 36°C on August 31 and 34°C on September 1. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 25°C, 26°C, 27°C, 26°C and 26°C, respectively.

No weather warning has been issued for the Tricity through September 2.

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