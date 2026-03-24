icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Cloudy skies likely to return to Chandigarh this weekend

Cloudy skies likely to return to Chandigarh this weekend

Temp climbing back up after western disturbance chill

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:31 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

The thermometer is nudging its way back up in tricity. After a sharp dip triggered by a western disturbance last week, temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are on a steady recovery, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mainly clear skies and gradually rising mercury over the next five days.

Advertisement

On Monday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7°C — up 1.6°C from the previous day and bang on the seasonal normal. The minimum settled at 15.0°C, a rise of 1.9°C overnight, though it remains 1.3°C below the normal for this time of the year. Relative humidity swung between a high of 84 per cent and a low of 49 per cent through the day. No rainfall was recorded in the city.

Advertisement

IMD’s five-day outlook for the tricity paints a largely benign picture. Clear skies will dominate Tuesday and Wednesday, with the maximum holding at 29-30°C and the minimum at 15-16°C. A partly cloudy spell is expected on Thursday, with the night temperature jumping noticeably to 19°C — the warmest night of the forecast period. Friday will see a return to clear skies before clouds build again on Saturday.

Advertisement

However, the extended seven-day forecast flags the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on March 26 and March 29 for both Punjab and Haryana, indicating that the pre-monsoon season is asserting itself.

Across Punjab, the weather remained dry through the past 24 hours. The average maximum temperature in the state rose by 1.3°C and is near normal. The highest maximum in the state was recorded at Bhakra Dam (Ropar) at 30.1°C. On the cooler end, Ballowal Saunkhri in Nawanshahr district was the coldest spot at 12.8°C — though the state’s average minimum is now running 1.7°C above normal following a rise of 2.6°C overnight.

Advertisement

Haryana presented a contrasting picture, with isolated places in the state receiving light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds. The state’s average maximum slipped marginally by 0.8°C and remains 2°C below normal. Bhiwani was the hottest station in Haryana at 30.7°C, while the same district also recorded the state’s lowest minimum at 12°C.

The seasonal rainfall tally for the region stands at 21.4mm from March 1 to date — running 46.6 per cent above normal, a reflection of the active western disturbance activity that swept the region in the past fortnight.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts