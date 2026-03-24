Cloudy skies likely to return to Chandigarh this weekend

The thermometer is nudging its way back up in tricity. After a sharp dip triggered by a western disturbance last week, temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are on a steady recovery, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mainly clear skies and gradually rising mercury over the next five days.

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On Monday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7°C — up 1.6°C from the previous day and bang on the seasonal normal. The minimum settled at 15.0°C, a rise of 1.9°C overnight, though it remains 1.3°C below the normal for this time of the year. Relative humidity swung between a high of 84 per cent and a low of 49 per cent through the day. No rainfall was recorded in the city.

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IMD’s five-day outlook for the tricity paints a largely benign picture. Clear skies will dominate Tuesday and Wednesday, with the maximum holding at 29-30°C and the minimum at 15-16°C. A partly cloudy spell is expected on Thursday, with the night temperature jumping noticeably to 19°C — the warmest night of the forecast period. Friday will see a return to clear skies before clouds build again on Saturday.

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However, the extended seven-day forecast flags the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on March 26 and March 29 for both Punjab and Haryana, indicating that the pre-monsoon season is asserting itself.

Across Punjab, the weather remained dry through the past 24 hours. The average maximum temperature in the state rose by 1.3°C and is near normal. The highest maximum in the state was recorded at Bhakra Dam (Ropar) at 30.1°C. On the cooler end, Ballowal Saunkhri in Nawanshahr district was the coldest spot at 12.8°C — though the state’s average minimum is now running 1.7°C above normal following a rise of 2.6°C overnight.

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Haryana presented a contrasting picture, with isolated places in the state receiving light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds. The state’s average maximum slipped marginally by 0.8°C and remains 2°C below normal. Bhiwani was the hottest station in Haryana at 30.7°C, while the same district also recorded the state’s lowest minimum at 12°C.

The seasonal rainfall tally for the region stands at 21.4mm from March 1 to date — running 46.6 per cent above normal, a reflection of the active western disturbance activity that swept the region in the past fortnight.