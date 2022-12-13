Clown play staged at art fest organised at Bhavan Vidyalaya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Monday was a very special day for the visitors to the Contemporary Art Festival being jointly organised by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and the Infosys Foundation at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, here.

A clown play, “Romeo Juliet and Seven Masquerades”, directed by Sukhmani Kohli, daughter of the city’s late theatre artiste, GS Channi, was staged. Sukhmani is a known name in the field of theatre. She said the play gave the message of love.

Punjabi singer Hardeep Kainth also performed live in the evening. Kainth, who hails from Ropar, gave a captivating performance.

The festival started on December 9 and will continue till December 15.