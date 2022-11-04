CLTA-AITA meet: Kritika in tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Eighth seed Kritika Sharma of Punjab defeated fourth seed Vanshika Yadav of Chandigarh 6-4, 6-3 to storm into the girls’ U-14 final on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament today.

In the second semifinal, third seed local contender Mannat Awasthi ousted Rhosyn Willam 6-3, 7-5. In the girls’ U-18 semis, top seed Riya Kaushik overpowered Haryana’s Vanya Arora 6-3, 6-1 and Chandigarh’s Radha Sadhra defeated Rhosyn 6-1, 6-0.

Top seed Aniruddh Sangra marched ahead into the final by defeating Anuj Pal 6-2, 6-1 in the bnoys’ U-18 category. He will be facing Ashwajit Senjam, who defeated Arntya Ohlyan 6-4, 6-2 in the final. In the boys’ U-14 semis, Raghav Sarode defeated Haralam Singh 6-2, 6-1 and Abhinav Chaudhary ousted Tejas Khosla 6-1, 6-2.

Pair or Arnav, Ashwajit win doubles gold

In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, the pair of Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam defeated Parmarth Kaushik and Devansh Parajuli 6-3, 6-3.