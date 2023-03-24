CLTA-AITA meet: Neeraj to face Atharva in final

Chandigarh, March 23
Second seed Chandigarh’s Neeraj Yashpaul logged an easy win over Haryana’s Abhishek Gaur to march into the men’s singles final of the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship. Yashpaul recorded a 6-3, 7-5 victory over his rival.
In the second semifinal, fourth seed Maharashtra’s Atharva Sharma ousted Ramanan Mukil of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, the team of Amandeep Rathee and Ajay Kundu won the men’s doubles title after getting a walkover against Sarthak Sudan and Ricky Chaudhary. Earlier in the doubles semis, Rathee and Kundu defeated Dhananjay Singh and Yashpaul 6-3, 6-2, while Sudan and Chaudhary ousted Tanik Gupta and Ankush Mishra 6-0, 6-3.
