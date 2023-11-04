CLTA to hold tennis c'ship

Chandigarh, November 3
The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association will organise the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Men’s Tennis Championship, having Rs 2.5 lakh prize money, from November 6 to 10 sponsored by HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited. The qualifying matches will be played on November 4 and 5 in CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10, Chandigarh. The response for the sign-in has been very good. Players from different parts such as Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana are participating in the tournament.
