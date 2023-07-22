CLTA under-18 tourney’s qualifying matches from today; 51 in contest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organising the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls in the under-18 category from July 24 to 28. The qualifying matches will be played on July 22 and 23 at CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10.

At least 51 players have signed in for the qualifying events. The entries of boys and girls under-18 are 41 and 10, respectively. Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa are taking part.

The boys’ under-18 qualifying first round matches will be played at CLTA Complex, Tennis Stadium, Sector 10-C, from 10 am onwards on Saturday, while the girls’ qualifying first round matches will be played on Sunday. The main draw first round matches will start from July 24.