CLTA under-18 tourney’s qualifying matches from today; 51 in contest

Chandigarh, July 21
The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organising the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls in the under-18 category from July 24 to 28. The qualifying matches will be played on July 22 and 23 at CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10.
At least 51 players have signed in for the qualifying events. The entries of boys and girls under-18 are 41 and 10, respectively. Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa are taking part.
The boys’ under-18 qualifying first round matches will be played at CLTA Complex, Tennis Stadium, Sector 10-C, from 10 am onwards on Saturday, while the girls’ qualifying first round matches will be played on Sunday. The main draw first round matches will start from July 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Intense heat wave this year claimed 264 lives in India
Of the total 264, Kerala alone reports 120 deaths due to ext...