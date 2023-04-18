Club staffer nabbed with 67.4 gm heroin in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 17
The crime branch of the UT police has arrested an employee of a Sector 26 club for possessing 67.40 gm heroin.
The suspect has been identified as Deepak Sharma (33), a resident of Amritsar. He works as a waiter at ‘Finch’.
The suspect was nabbed by a team led by Inspector Satvinder Singh outside the club with heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Sector 26 police station.
The police said during interrogation, the suspect revealed he was an addict. Earlier, he had been admitted to a de-addiction centre in Amritsar. “The suspect started selling drugs to support his need for a fix,” said a police official. “We are probing whether or not club visitors were getting drugs from him,” said a cop.
