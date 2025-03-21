DT
Home / Chandigarh / Clubbed condolence meet triggers resentment among retired judges

Clubbed condolence meet triggers resentment among retired judges

What was meant to be a solemn tribute turned into an event where individual legacies were overshadowed by the collective nature of the ceremony,retired judges rued
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:51 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
The Full Court Reference held in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday to condole the passing of five eminent judges—former Supreme Court Judges Justice Kuldip Singh, Justice V Ramaswami and Justice Harjit Singh Bedi along with former High Court Judges Justice AP Chowdhri and Justice Tej Pal Garg—has stirred resentment among members of the legal fraternity, particularly retired judges.

What was meant to be a solemn tribute turned into an event where individual legacies were overshadowed by the collective nature of the ceremony. The resentment stemmed from the format, where only one speaker was assigned to pay homage to each departed judge.

This approach, described as unfair, left no room for a comprehensive tribute, as several judicial stalwarts were remembered with just a single speech, reducing what should have been a moment of collective remembrance into a mere formality.

A retired judge, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed disappointment at the structure. “These were towering figures in the judiciary. Each of them made distinct contributions to the legal landscape, and their memory deserved exclusive remembrance. By limiting the homage to just one speaker per judge, the court diluted the tributes they merited,” he said.

Traditionally, Full Court References allow multiple dignitaries, including senior judges and members of the Bar, to share their memories and acknowledge the contributions of each departed judge. However, all five judges were remembered in a single sitting this afternoon, leaving limited space for personal recollections.

Justice Kuldip Singh was known for his landmark environmental judgments in the Supreme Court, while Justice Harjit Singh Bedi, a former Supreme Court judge and Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, was widely respected for his rulings on criminal law and constitutional matters.

Justice V Ramaswami, who also served as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, left behind a controversial yet significant judicial legacy.

Justice AP Chowdhri and Justice Tej Pal Garg, both former judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had distinct contributions to civil and criminal jurisprudence.

“This was not merely a ritual; it was about paying due homage to judicial stalwarts. Restricting tributes to one speaker per judge made it impossible for the legal community to express individual respects,” remarked a senior lawyer, who had worked with some of the departed judges. “This was more of a formality than a tribute.”

While the proceedings were streamed live for wider accessibility, members of the law fraternity believe that the gesture fell short of the deep respect each judge deserved.

The decision to limit tributes to a single speaker per judge, rather than allowing multiple voices to share their memories, has led to calls for the High Court to reconsider its approach in future.

