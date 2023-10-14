Clubs, eateries set to make most of India-Pak World Cup tie today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 13

To attract cricket lovers, discotheques and hotels in the city have made arrangements to telecast the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup clash on big screens tomorrow with pomp and show.

A usual Saturday night in the city sees youngsters queuing outside clubs and families at popular eateries. Tomorrow will be a different game altogether with hoteliers leaving no stone unturned to make the most the high-voltage cricket fixture.

“Instead of peppy music, there will be a live telecast of the match with commentary resonating through the club premises. And of course, there will be music, but it will be played in-between the overs or innings break. I wish the Indian team wins and spectators enjoy this moment to the hilt,” said Sanjeev Kapoor, the manager of a Sector 26-based discotheque.

Another famous food outlet has added “cricket menu” to attract the fans. “We are offering a special menu for our customers. Besides screening the match live, we will have cheerleaders to entertain our guests,” said its manager.

“We will give free Indian team T-shirts to all our customers. Also, we have hired a drummer who will play it after every boundary or wicket. Our menu has been named after famous players,” said Ankita Gupta, managing director of a Sector 35 hotel.

“The tomorrow’s clash is special. The hotel industry is coming up with unique ideas to make the most of it,” said Manmohan Singh, CEO of a Sector 22 hotel and chairman of the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Chandigarh.

The hoteliers claim they are doing a decent business. “Usually the business of food and alcohol sees a dip during this period, but it’s not the case this year. Fans are thronging clubs and eateries with family and friends to enjoy the matches,” said Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association.

