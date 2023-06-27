CM announces Rs 21K reward

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 26

A group of 15 individuals, including a woman, who risked their life to rescue a woman trapped in the swollen Ghaggar in Panchkula yesterday, will be felicitated by the state government.

Recognising their heroic effort, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a cash award of Rs 21,000 each along with citations for them.

Sangeeta Bajaj, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, Panchkula, had gone to perform some ritual in the river near the Kharak Mangoli along with her mother. After dropping her mother off, Sangeeta drove further to immerse religious offerings. The water level suddenly rose and the car was swept away by the current. Local youths sprang into action and rescued the woman. She was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

The Chief Minister has expressed deep admiration for the courageous action of the individuals involved in the rescue operation and acknowledged their extraordinary bravery. The award ceremony, which will take place in the coming days, will be accompanied by citations. — TNS

The bravehearts

The names of the brave youths who played a crucial role in rescuing Sangeeta Bajaj from Ghaggar flash flood are Vikram, Kishan, Sonu, Sunil, Pappu Kumar, Chhote Lal, Rashpal Singh Chauhan, Salim, Mahendra, Jitendra, Sanju, Ranjit, Anil, Bablu and Mamta.

Access to river, drain banks prohibited

Panchkula: In a bid to ensure public safety during the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh has issued an order under Section 144 prohibiting individuals from accessing the banks of rivers and drains in Panchkula. The order, which came into effect immediately, will remain in force until September 30. Bathing in the Ghaggar, Kaushalya, Tangri rivers and their tributaries is prohibited.