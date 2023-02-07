CM assures Speaker of solution soon

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said a solution would be found soon as per the demand of residents for banning construction of houses with stilt plus four floors in the city.

Khattar made this assurance after Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand met him this evening regarding problems being faced by the residents.

Last year, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran had allowed the construction of houses with stilt plus four floors on residential plots by changing the floor area ratio (FAR) in the city.

A former Army Chief, Gen VP Malik, who had submitted memorandums to Gupta on September 12 last year, had stated that in view of opposition from RWAs and local residents, the construction of stilt plush four floors was stalled for some time, but recently, such constructions started again. The memorandum had stated that these constructions on the narrow ‘B’ and ‘C’ roads in the old sectors were harmful to the environment, adversely affecting the health of people. These buildings obstructed the flow of fresh air to the neighbouring houses and also blocked sunlight.

Apart from this, the increase in population will also put pressure on water supply, drainage and sewerage in these sectors.