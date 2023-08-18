CM felicitates specially abled players

Chandigarh, August 17
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today felicitated eight specially abled players who won medals during the Special Olympics World Summer Games-2023, held in Berlin.
The CM congratulated the players who won three gold, one silver and four bronze medals in various events. He said they played an important role as part of the Indian contingent. Those felicitated included MD Nisar (gold medal), Renu (two bronze medals) and Sita (bronze medal) in roller skating event; Jatinder Singh and Harjeet Singh (gold in traditional football); Priya Devi (silver in basketball) and Jyoti Kaur (bronze in unified football).
