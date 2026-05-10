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Home / Chandigarh / CM Mann's Shukrana Yatra spells traffic woes for aam aadmi in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM Mann's Shukrana Yatra spells traffic woes for aam aadmi in Fatehgarh Sahib

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Major routes leading to Fatehgarh Sahib and neaby areas remained blocked for several hours, forcing commuters to take long detours.
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The four-day Shukrana Yatra launched by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from Anandpur Sahib to express gratitude to the Almighty for the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act concluded at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday. The CM paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara amid tight security arrangements.

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Commuters and residents faced severe inconvenience as police sealed several key roads in and around the gurdwara. Mann paid obeisance at the shrine before addressing a gathering at the office of AAP MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai on the Sirhind-Chandigarh road.

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With AAP supporters assembling at the venue, the police diverted traffic from the main road by erecting barricades at multiple points. Major routes leading to Fatehgarh Sahib and neaby areas remained blocked for several hours, forcing commuters to take long detours.

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Residents complained that the diversions created chaos, particularly on roads connecting Sirhind to Chandigarh. Several motorists were seen stranded or moving through narrow internal roads amid heavy congestion. — OC

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