CM Saini pays obeisance at Nada Sahib Gurdwara

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the “double-engine government” of the Centre and state were drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh gurus and committed to following the path shown by them.

The CM was speaking to mediapersons after paying obeisance at the historic Shri Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula.

Responding to queries, Saini announced that one member of each Sikh family in Haryana who lost their head of the household during the 1984 riots would be provided with suitable government employment.

Families seeking such jobs can apply through the Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts, he further added.