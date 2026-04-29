CM Saini urges voters to back triple-engine govt in Panchkula

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday appealed to the people of Panchkula to elect BJP mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal and party candidates from all wards to ensure the formation of a “triple-engine government”.

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Addressing a public meeting in Sector 10 in support of Bansal, Saini said the BJP government was fully committed to the overall development of the state and the welfare of every section of society.

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He said the state government’s policies were based on transparency, good governance and development, with the aim of making Haryana one of the leading states in the country.

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Saini said that with the formation of a triple-engine government in Panchkula, development works would gain further momentum and the implementation of government schemes would become swifter, more transparent and more effective.

He said the BJP government was working tirelessly to take Haryana to new heights of development. A strong road network had been created, health services had been strengthened and major reforms had been introduced in the education sector, he added.

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The Chief Minister said several welfare schemes had also been implemented for the upliftment of farmers, youth, women and the poor.

Referring to the Centre’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, Saini said the BJP government was working for every section of society without discrimination.

He said millions of families had received health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, while employment opportunities had been created for youth through skill development programmes. Several schemes had also been launched for women’s empowerment, helping them become self-reliant.

Saini said the people of Haryana had continuously blessed the BJP, enabling the party to form the government in the state for the third consecutive term.

Expressing confidence, he said the people of Panchkula would ensure that the lotus bloomed in every ward.

He urged party workers to go door to door, inform people about the BJP’s policies and programmes, and seek support for the party.

Former minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, state vice-president Banto Kataria, BJP mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal, BJP district president Ajay Mittal and former mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, along with party workers and local leaders, were present on the occasion.