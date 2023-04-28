CM urged to raise HRA of Kalka MC employees

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 27

The state government has been urged to bring HRA of employees of the Municipal Council, Kalka, on a par with that of staff of the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula.

In a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivalik Vikas Manch president advocate Vijay Bansal said the HRA of Panchkula employees was 20 per cent, and that of Kalka-Pinjore employees 10 per cent. He said most employees working in Kalka and Pinjore come from Panchkula.

Bansal said Panchkula was the headquarters of both the Municipal Corporation and the Kalka Municipal Council as the office of the Commissioner, Local Bodies Department, was located there. So, the HRA of government employees working in both urban local bodies should be equal, he added.