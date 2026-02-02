CMA welcomes Budget’s focus on manufacturing, urban growth

As India advances towards a Viksit Bharat, the three kartavya articulated in the Union Budget provide a clear context for the nation’s growth and aspirations, combining economic momentum with capacity building and inclusive progress.

Advertisement

The Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) appreciates the Union Budget 2026-27 for the continued emphasis on manufacturing competitiveness, urban development, and infrastructure modernisation, said Parth Jindal, CMA president.

Advertisement