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Home / Chandigarh / CNG, PNG to get cheaper in Chandigarh: UT cuts VAT from 12.5% to 5%

CNG, PNG to get cheaper in Chandigarh: UT cuts VAT from 12.5% to 5%

VAT cut comes into effect from midnight of Sept 18, offering relief to consumers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:35 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Providing relief to consumers, the UT Administration has reduced the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas from 12.5 per cent to 5 per cent, with effect from midnight on September 18.

The decision will provide significant tax relief to consumers using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Chandigarh.

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The reduction is expected to make natural gas more affordable and give further impetus to the development and expansion of natural gas infrastructure in the city. It is also likely to encourage wider availability and adoption of cleaner fuel options in Chandigarh.

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