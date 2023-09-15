COA crisis deepens, president, secretary call separate meetings

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 14

Politics has taken over sports in the ongoing “battle of one-upmanship” at the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) with all affiliated sports associations becoming its main characters.

More than two years after the COA elections were held, its secretary realised that the president retained the post after getting an “illegal” vote from a “defunct” association. Interestingly, the last office was elected unopposed and the same vote was counted for choosing the secretary too.

On Thursday, COA secretary NS Thakur called a general house meeting on September 16. In his address to affiliated units, Thakur levelled 28 allegations against COA president Amrinder Singh Bazaz and demanded his resignation. The allegations were mainly linked with the Chandigarh Yachting Association.

Two days prior to the 2021 elections, the general secretary of Chandigarh Rowing Association had filed a complaint regarding irregularities and illegal and bogus voting by the association. Sources said Thakur now wanted to bring this to the notice of the House and take action. “The House may also discuss and decide whether the COA can take legal action, if the president continues with his illegal acts, as we have the evidence and will expose him if he doesn’t admit to his mistakes and tender his resignation immediately,” stated a commune issued by Thakur.

On other hand, Bazaz, who has called a meeting on September 17 and asked Thakur to provide details related to funds and minutes of the executive committee, issued a show-cause of notice to the general secretary.

Meanwhile, the affiliated units are turning a blind eye to the worsening state of affairs at the COA. The COA, which failed to conduct any championship in the last 18 years, is turning out to be a political arena. Many sports associations are becoming the part of it by the virtue of electing their representatives (through voting) and later indulging in “groupism”. For the last seven days, both top office-bearers of the COA have been at loggerheads and association members are encouraging both of them.

