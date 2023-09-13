COA officials trade barbs, accuse each other of wrongs

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 12

The war of words between top two officials of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) — Amarinder Singh Bazaz, president, and NS Thakur, general secretary, — reached a new low with both levelling serious allegations against each other.

While Bazaz asked Thakur to call an executive meeting on September 17 and sought details of last meeting’s minutes and expenditure, Thakur demanded Bazaz’s resignation and accusing him of bribery.

This comes days after Chandigarh Tribune exposed the tiff between the two office-bearers. In a recent communique, Bazaz asked the secretary to convene an executive meeting on September 17 or else he would issue the notification. Thakur alleged the secretary had no power to keep track of funds and Bazaz, who allegedly resided in Patiala, had given fake address and didn’t respond to his mails.

“The minutes of the executive committee meeting held on August 14, 2021, were handed over to Bazaz on August 24. However, he didn’t approve it despite repeated reminders. During a meeting, he admitted to taking the COA post for granted. The secretary is not the authority to upkeep the account books. Moreover, he never gave me any detail of his previous term,” claimed Thakur.

He alleged Bazaz got elected to the top post by an illegal vote by a local yachting association, which was unregistered. “Thakur is covering up for his mistakes . Under which clause, he is writing to the president and seeking explanation. The yachting association was member of the COA before I held the top post in the first term. Thakur is threatening association members and giving false recognition to some associations. They want to disturb the elected house when their wrongdoings are being questioned,” claimed Bazaz.