COA political drama to make a comeback

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 13

Political drama for ‘grabbing’ the power in the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) is all set to make a comeback after the conclusion of the Goa National Games, as one of the factions has called a special General House meeting to elect office-bearers, including the president of the body.

Participation in nat’l games Questioned How can teams be sent for the national games without having a proper local body? Will the Sports Department term the participation of players (in national games) valid? — Senior Coach

Before the Goa National Games, the COA was divided into two factions — one led by self-acclaimed president Amrinder Singh Bazaz and the other by self-acclaimed secretary NS Thakur. Both factions had claimed to have the power and authority to send local teams for the national games, which concluded on November 9. However, it was the faction led by Bazaz that finally sent the local teams to the games.

Now, the Thakur-led faction has called a ‘special general meeting of COA’ on November 14. One of the main agendas of the meeting is to choose the new president, senior vice-president, treasurer and four executive members for the remaining term.

The House is called to confirm the minutes of the last annual general meeting, discuss the modalities of organising 2nd Chandigarh State Games in December, dwell on the disputed matter of the COA and refer it to the Indian Olympic Association, honour the medal winners of the Goa National Games and to fill these vacant posts.

“Interestingly, this faction now wants to honour the medal winners. Earlier, they were the ones fighting before teams were to be sent for the nationals. Both Thakur and Bazaz remained together in a team for many years. Bazaz is already leading a COA faction, which sent teams for the nationals, but the association led by Thakur is now going to elect the new president. How can teams be sent for the national games without having a proper local body? Will the Sports Department term the participation of players (in national games) valid?” wondered a senior coach.

The COA has failed to conduct a single state games or a single sports’ event in the past 18 years. Now, after completion of the national games, a faction claims that it would conduct the state games in the coming month of December.