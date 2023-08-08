COA to felicitate players on Nat'l Sports Day

chandigarh, August 7
In a boost to the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA), lying defunct for decades, Sanjay Gandhi Educational Society has come forward to jointly celebrate the National Sports Day on August 29.
The COA will felicitate 40 players with the support of the society. In a meeting last evening, more than 50 representatives of 30 sports associations participated. “The felicitation will be a befitting tribute to our iconic sportsperson Major Dhyan Chand. Players from Chandigarh who excelled in national and international competitions will be honoured in an event at GGDSD College, Sector 32,” said Ranjan Sethi, society president.
NS Thakur, COA general secretary, said, “Coaches who were instrumental in helping the players get top positions will also be honoured.” For decades, the COA has failed to organise state championships and recently came under the radar of the UT Sports Department for not submitting utilisation certificates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh
Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...