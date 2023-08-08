COA to felicitate players on Nat'l Sports Day

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, August 7

In a boost to the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA), lying defunct for decades, Sanjay Gandhi Educational Society has come forward to jointly celebrate the National Sports Day on August 29.

The COA will felicitate 40 players with the support of the society. In a meeting last evening, more than 50 representatives of 30 sports associations participated. “The felicitation will be a befitting tribute to our iconic sportsperson Major Dhyan Chand. Players from Chandigarh who excelled in national and international competitions will be honoured in an event at GGDSD College, Sector 32,” said Ranjan Sethi, society president.

NS Thakur, COA general secretary, said, “Coaches who were instrumental in helping the players get top positions will also be honoured.” For decades, the COA has failed to organise state championships and recently came under the radar of the UT Sports Department for not submitting utilisation certificates.