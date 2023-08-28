Coaches play in basketball tie

Chandigarh, August 27
An exhibition basketball match was held between the coaches of the Chandigarh Sports Council and the Chandigarh Sports Department today. The match was organised to celebrate National Sports Week. The Chandigarh Sports Council coaches won the match by 43-38. Till half time, the coaches of the Sports Department were leading by 23-21. Joint Director (Sports) Sunil Rayat graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police