Coaches play in basketball tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

An exhibition basketball match was held between the coaches of the Chandigarh Sports Council and the Chandigarh Sports Department today. The match was organised to celebrate National Sports Week. The Chandigarh Sports Council coaches won the match by 43-38. Till half time, the coaches of the Sports Department were leading by 23-21. Joint Director (Sports) Sunil Rayat graced the occasion as the chief guest.