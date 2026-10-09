Cockroach Janata Party protest: 2 Chandigarh–Delhi trains cancelled on Saturday

Passengers travelling from Chandigarh to New Delhi on Saturday will face disruption as the Northern Railway’s Ambala division has cancelled two key trains on the route — the Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12006) and the Jan Shatabdi Express (12058) — amid anticipated traffic congestion in the national capital ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to information provided by the Ambala division, a total of 29 trains connecting New Delhi with various railway stations under its jurisdiction have been cancelled for Saturday.

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The Shatabdi Express (12006), which runs from Kalka to New Delhi via Chandigarh, is scheduled to depart from Chandigarh at 6.53 am and reach New Delhi railway station at 10.15 am. The Jan Shatabdi Express (12058), running from Daulatpur Chowk to New Delhi via Chandigarh, is scheduled to leave Chandigarh at 7.43 am and reach the national capital at 11.45 am. Both services have been cancelled for the day.

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The cancellations come ahead of the CJP’s planned protest at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has raised allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner.

Railway authorities have cited anticipated severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations as the reason for the wider disruption, aimed at preventing inconvenience to arriving passengers.

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Northern Railway has clarified that the disruption is limited to specified services terminating at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. Other Delhi railway stations, including Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Cantonment, are expected to continue normal operations.

Passengers are advised to verify their train's cancellation status through official railway channels or the National Train Enquiry System before starting their journey.