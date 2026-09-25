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Home / Chandigarh / Cocoon Hospital highlights role of HPV vaccine in cervical cancer prevention

Cocoon Hospital highlights role of HPV vaccine in cervical cancer prevention

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:12 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Cocoon Hospital, Chandigarh, organised an expert-led media interaction at the Press Club Chandigarh to raise awareness about HPV vaccination and its role in preventing cervical cancer. The session brought together media professionals for a discussion on HPV infection, preventive healthcare and the importance of timely awareness among women and families.

Dr Priyanka Sharma, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, said HPV vaccination was an important preventive tool against high-risk HPV types associated with cervical cancer. She stressed that vaccination should be complemented by regular screening, awareness and timely medical consultation to help protect women's health.

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The interaction also sought to address common misconceptions around HPV vaccination and highlighted the importance of informed healthcare decisions. Dr Sharma emphasised the need for greater conversations around preventive healthcare, particularly among young individuals and families, to promote awareness about cervical cancer prevention.

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