Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Chandigarh lads to take on Maharashtra today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Chandigarh boys will lock horns against Maharashtra at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in their 6th encounter of the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy tomorrow. With two wins, two defeats and one draw from five matches, Chandigarh have amassed 17 points.

At their home ground, the team will be eyeing to keep their title winning hopes alive. The team have to win their remaining two matches of the tournament. In their last outing, Chandigarh recorded a convincing 10-wicket win over hosts Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra are unbeaten in their campaign so far. The team have registered three wins and managed two draws. With 25 points, Maharashtra are at second position, followed by Gujarat.

Squad: Maharashtra: Siddesh Veer (captain), Harshal Kate, Yash Kshirsagar, Pawan Shah, Dheeraj Phatangare, Digvijay Patil, Aniket Porwal, Anand Thenge, Rameshwar Daud, Pawan Sanap, Sohan Jamale, Abhishek Pawar, Aditya Daware, Siddhant Doshi and Abhishesh Nishad

Chandigarh: Arjun Azad (captain), Harnoor Singh Pannu, Aman, Paras, Chiragveer Singh, Pradeep Yadav, Mayank Sidhu, Neel Dhaliwal, Mandeep Singh, Arjun Sharma, Arshnoor Singh Pannu, Yuvraj Choudhary, Tushar Joshi, Karan Sharma, Rohit Danda.